Jereem in World Challenge today

Jereem Richards

TT sprinter will be seeking to continue his impressive form when he challenges the men’s 200m field at the IAAF World Challenge Meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, today.

The Commonwealth Games champion is coming off a silver medal win at last week’s Oslo, Norway leg of the IAAF Diamond League where he clocked 20.19 seconds.

A week prior, he also placed second at the 44th Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, in 20.05.

Earlier in the month, he recorded his season best at his first Diamond League event of the year in Doha, Qatar. He clocked 19.99.

He is also the only athlete from the Caribbean in a line-up dominated by European, Asian and African competitors.

He will face the likes of South Africa’s new national record holder, Clarence Munyai, who enters the track with the fastest time this season 19.69 seconds. Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev and Aaron Brown of Canada, both of whom have slightly faster times this year, are in the starting line-up.

The highlight event of the day will see on-fire Qatari Adbalelleh Haroun, who recently made headlines for his dominant performances in the Diamond League series, line up in the men’s 400m. Haroun ran in 44.35 seconds last week, the fastest time in over 10 years to rewrite his personal record and a host of other records.

Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic is the other runner in the line-up to dip under 45 seconds this season.

The men’s javelin will also be under the spotlight as it features Olympians Julius Yego (Kenya), Thomas Rohler (Germany) and local Jakub Vadlejch.