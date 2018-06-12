Breaking
A month later, shot banker still in hospital Couva residents to protest poor bus service Gun in plastic bag Abdullah's neighbours questioned by police RHA refers matter to Ministry of Health Medical Association to look into racist comments
N Touch
Tuesday 12 June 2018
follow us
Features

Island Finance fun day

Head Office collects their champion trophy from Gladston Cuffie.

Managers and staff of Island Finance came out to have a little fun, excitement and competition during the company’s annual Sports and Family Day at the Edinburgh 500 Recreation Grounds, Chaguanas.

With the theme Performance versus Ole Talk, all the branches were divided into five districts while the head office stood alone. Each team came up with their catch phrase such as Beyond All Limits (District 1), Breaking Barriers (District 2), In it To Win It (District 3), Leading the Pack (District 4), Ain’t No Stopping Us Now (District 5) and Wetting after Wetting (home office).

The day’s event included a march past, super over cricket, children and adult events and tug of war.

District 1 won the march past and tug of war, district 5 won the cricket and head office reigned supreme winning the trophy for champion team.

Here are some highlights of the sports day.

 

 

Comments

Reply to this story

Features