Island Finance fun day

Head Office collects their champion trophy from Gladston Cuffie.

Managers and staff of Island Finance came out to have a little fun, excitement and competition during the company’s annual Sports and Family Day at the Edinburgh 500 Recreation Grounds, Chaguanas.

With the theme Performance versus Ole Talk, all the branches were divided into five districts while the head office stood alone. Each team came up with their catch phrase such as Beyond All Limits (District 1), Breaking Barriers (District 2), In it To Win It (District 3), Leading the Pack (District 4), Ain’t No Stopping Us Now (District 5) and Wetting after Wetting (home office).

The day’s event included a march past, super over cricket, children and adult events and tug of war.

District 1 won the march past and tug of war, district 5 won the cricket and head office reigned supreme winning the trophy for champion team.

Here are some highlights of the sports day.