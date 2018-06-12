‘Innocent victim’ to be cremated

ERIC Ganesh, 18, is expected to be cremated tomorrow after a funeral at his family’s home at St Charles Village in Princes Town. The service is scheduled to start at 9.30 am. Afterwards the body will be taken to the Shore of Peace Cremation Site (Mosquito Creek) in La Romaine.

On Saturday at about 10.35 pm, a gunman shot and killed Ganesh at his friend’s graphics shop, next door to Ganesh’s home. Ganesh and his friend were putting stickers on a motorbike when the unknown man entered the yard. Police said the man pointed a gun at them and began shooting.

Ganesh was shot in the head and died on the spot, while the friend escaped without physical injuries.

The gunman ran off, got into a car and drove away. Police believe Ganesh was not the intended target and was an innocent victim.

Although police searched the area the same night, the gunman remained at large up to yesterday. Homicide Bureau (Region III) and Princes Town police are investigating.