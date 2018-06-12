Guyana beat TT in Women’s T20 Blaze

GUYANA beat TT by seven wickets yesterday, in the second round of the West Indies Women’s Championship T20 Blaze, at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Trinidad and Tobago, the defending champions, suffered their first loss of the tournament, having defeated the Leeward Islands by 68 runs on Sunday. Batting first in yesterday’s contest, the TT squad posted a score of 64 runs for eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs, with Shania Abdool hitting an unbeaten 31. Erva Giddings claimed three wickets for six runs in four overs.

In response, Guyana reached 70/3 with West Indies player Shemaine Campbelle leading the way with 44 not out, including four fours and two sixes.

TT will be back in action tomorrow with a Third Round meeting against Barbados, at Sabina Park.