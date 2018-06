Gunmen escape after shootout with police

Photo: Rattan Jadoo

Police are on the hunt for four gunmen after a shootout in St James earlier today.

The police were called and told that four armed men were walking along Upper Aboud Circular, St James. When they got there, they confronted the gunmen, who fired gunshots at them before escaping on foot.

