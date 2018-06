Gun in plastic bag

PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

CENTRAL Division police found a pistol hidden in a plastic bag during an exercise in Freeport yesterday.

Police said they received information which led them to a dirt track off Third Street, Bhagan Trace Extension, Perseverance Road, just before 7 pm on Monday.

They searched, and found a black and chrome Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition in a plastic bag.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.