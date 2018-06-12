Gang list shared on social media is possible hit list

File photo.

Senior police in the Port of Spain Division yesterday confirmed that an 11-page document listing alleged gang members in East Port of Spain was released with the intention of alerting rival gangs to their whereabouts as potential targets for reprisal killings.

Speaking on condition of strict anonymity, the source disclosed that the list was connected to a reputed gang leader currently behind bars who released it to provide members with the names and photos of intended targets. The source also revealed that the listed individuals were expected to be targeted after the Eid ul-Fitr holiday on Friday.

The list, which contains the names, aliases, photographs and last known addresses of 45 alleged members of the Rasta City gang, surfaced on What's App today.

Newsday forwarded the list to a representative of the Ministry of National Security to determine its authenticity. The representative said the list had been forwarded to minister Edmund Dillon.