Fredrick takes 1st CSL five-wicket haul

Xtreme Smashers’ Mikel Fredrick, left, collects his Man-of-the-Match award from Kashtri Singh after taking five wickets in the Central Super League.

SHERDON PIERRE

Xtreme Smashers’ Mikel Fredrick claimed the first five-wicket haul of the Executive Upholstery Central Super League T20 to lead his team over the previously undefeated Bamboo All Stars by 24 runs at the Pierre Road Recreational Ground, Charlieville.

Batting first, Smashers totalled a competitive score of 185/6 from their allotted 20 overs. T20 specialist opening batsman Lendl Simmons top scored with 63 runs (eight fours, two sixes) and he was assisted by Nicholas Alexis 56 (nine fours, two sixes). Dave Samooj was the best bowler for All Stars with figures of 3/30. Bamboo had contributions from Windies T20 wicket-keeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin who had a knock of 44 and Darren Bravo with 28 but fell short. Bamboo were bowled out for 161 runs in the 19th over. Medium pacer, Fredrick was the main destroyer with 5/18 – the best figures thus far in the tournament. Narindra Bridgelal captured three scalps for 19 runs.

Also recently, Dream Team defeated Channa Super Kings by six wickets. Super Kings made a below par score of 133 all out, with Kadesh Samlalsingh scoring the bulk of the runs with a score of 48 (seven fours, one six). Dream Team chased the score with relative ease, reaching their target of 134 for the loss of four wickets. Jesse Bootan top scored with 34 runs (four boundaries, two sixes) and newly recruited TT Red Force player chipped in with 30 runs.

Mysteries XI, Expert All Stars, Dream Team and Channa Super Kings have all qualified for the quarter-final round from Group A. Today’s matchup between Xtreme Smashers and Barrackpore United is crucial in deciding who qualifies from Group B.