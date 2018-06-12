exporTT launches Colombia trade mission

Colombia's Ambassador to TT, Alfonso Munera Cavadia speaking at the June 12 launch of exporTT's trade mission to Colombia. PHOTO BY SASHA HARRINANAN

Colombia is no longer a protected economy and welcomes trade with its Caribbean neighbours.

The assurance comes from Colombia's Ambassador to TT, Alfonso Munera Cavadia who spoke at the launch of exporTT's Trade Mission to Colombia.

Addressing local business people at exporTT's head office, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Tuesday morning, Cavadia said, "In the 1990s, we operated a much more closed, protected economy. Now, everyone is welcome to do business. We have an open economy (and) good tourism. When you go there, you will see how wonderful Colombia is. We welcome you to Colombia."

Elaborating on how things have changed since the days when Colombia was predominantly in the news because of the illegal cocaine trade, Cavadia said "at one point, unemployment was 15 or 16 per cent. Today it is less than ten per cent in a country of 50 million people.

"In the 1990s, it was extremely difficult to get tourists to come, especially in places like my home town, the city of Cartagena. Last year, Colombia welcomed 6,400,000 tourists and we expect that number to reach 10 million in the next five years, once the FARC peace deal is completed."

exporTT's trade mission to Colombia takes place in September and will be led by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.

The September 2-6 trip – inclusive of travel dates – will include a minimum of six to eight customised, pre-arranged meetings with importers, distributors and agents where TT's exporters will get to discuss trade opportunities in the South American nation.