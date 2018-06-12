‘Duck’ 62, freed on rape charges against girl

FOUR years after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl, a Barrackpore man was freed yesterday.

Nishwad Dobree, also called Duck, went on trial yesterday before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the First Court. WPC Knights of the Southern Division had charged him with four counts of having sexual intercourse with the girl, now 17.

Dobree, 62, works as an auto mechanic.

It was alleged that he committed the offences at an abandoned house at Debe between March 3 and 25, 2014. He had been granted $50,000 bail.

Yesterday the magistrate heard the trial in camera and two witnesses testified: the girl and Knights.

After the two gave evidence, defence attorney Ainsley Lucky made a no-case submission. The magistrate upheld it and dismissed the charges against Dobree.

PC Cleyon Seedan prosecuted.