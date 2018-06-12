De Fosto discharged…still wants help, visits from politicians

Calypsonian Winston Scarborough "The Original De Fosto Himself" ,was discharged around 12 noon from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), he was hospitalized last Thursday there suffering from high blood pressure. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

CALYPSONIAN Winston Scarborough, The Original De Fosto Himself, who was in hospital at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), was discharged yesterday from the institution.

Just the day before, he was unsure as to when he would leave the hospital but was appealing for financial help, saying that more than anything else he needs financial assistance, and his heart was no good anymore.

He also said he was looking forward to visits from the likes of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, ILP leader Austin Jack Warner and former minister Dr. Roodal Moonilal.

Yesterday De Fosto lamented that while he received a text message from Moonilal wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for him, he was yet to see the others.

He said: “I was part of making them make history, so just as how I was there for them I also believe they should be there for me and not just to perform at their political event. Artistes need that grain of respect. I was there for everybody.”