Couva residents to protest poor bus service

Couva residents who use the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) early morning bus service to Port of Spain are planning to stage a protest tomorrow to highlight their dissatisfaction with the corporation over poor service.

Spokesperson for the commuters, Anna Maria Jackson said over the past five weeks the corporation has been sending only one bus during the morning when the regular service schedule included two buses.

A 5.30 am and a 6 am bus would normally service the route but in recent weeks residents had been them left behind.

She said as a result of the shortage many commuters were forced to wait for hours to get another bus.

She said many commuters including schoolchildren arrive late to their destinations. She said because of the situation some travellers would line up at the bus stop near the Couva market from as early as 4.30 am.

Jackson is calling on the PTSC to rectify the situation.