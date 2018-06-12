Lunchtime concert at NALIS today

Musicians of the national philharmonic orchestra photo by enrique assoon

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts gives the public a series of lunchtime concerts starting today. It features the National Performing Arts Entities (National Philharmonic Orchestra, National Steel Symphony Orchestra and National Theatre Arts Company) will be held outside the eastern side of the National Library Building undercroft, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

The public will be gifted the chance to observe and enjoy the various entities at work and learn more about the creative industry in TT through the lens of these professionals.

TheNational Philharmonic Orchestra performs today and June 14, National Theatre Arts Company on June 20 and June 21, and the National Steel Symphony Orchestra on June 26 and June 28.

Performances will be between 12 and 1 on each afternoon.