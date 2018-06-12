Bmobile supports 14th Rainbow Cup triathlon

Children run for the water at the start of the 375m swim portion of the 13-15 age group Youth Triathlon at the 14th Annual Massy Rainbow Cup at Courland Bay Heritage Park, Tobago, on Saturday.

GETTING and staying in reasonably good physical and mental shape is a mantra for a growing number of people, especially as they mature and the temptation to become more sedentary increases.

One tactic that seems to work is setting a goal, and last weekend some fitness enthusiasts set the ambitious target of completing their first triathlon at Black Rock, Tobago for the 14th edition of the Massy Rainbow Cup triathlon.

Bmobile was on hand to help get the athletes energized for their epic three-stage cycle, swim, and run challenge.

“The Rainbow Cup is a great event for setting personal goals and embracing a commitment to a healthy lifestyle in a fun way,” said Jamilla Warrick, Marketing Coordinator at TSTT Tobago Operations. bmobile provided a live streaming service for race organisers to share the experience with the world, helping use the event to promote sport tourism and to just keep supporters in the know.

Scores of local and international athletes of varying ages within amateur and professional categories participated in the competition which featured four events: Olympic distance triathlon, Sprint distance triathlon, Kids triathlon and a 5K event. Spectators, supporters and families came out to lend support to these courageous and determined athletes who were committed to testing their mental and physical abilities.

For the seriously competitive racers, training for this international triathlon is the ultimate lifestyle adjustment and begins months in advance. In fact, for those at the professional level, training never stops. Amateurs are another story. They sometimes start a bit late but are less focused on winning and more focused on challenging themselves. Regardless of the levels of fitness, however, the common thread was the spirit of camaraderie and the pursuit of excellence.

Sameer Mohammed, who described himself as a recreational cyclist, said it was his first time competing and he wanted to test himself. Mohammed said, “While I trained hoping to win, the experience was more important so I could be more prepared for the next event.” For Savitree Singh, another first timer, “I only started training about six weeks ago but I was quite happy to be able to complete it in under two hours.” Singh said the event was well organized and with sufficient assistance for athletes along the course.

Venezuelan pro triathlete, Yhousman Perdomo, placed second in the Olympic distance among men but enjoyed the race. “I am very elated to be in Tobago once again competing in a sport that I love and train very hard for and I intend to continue representing my country at this international level,” he said.

Well-known local female competitor, Jenna Ross, who has been competing for six years, placed 4th in the overall female category and 1st among TT women.

“It is one of the most challenging courses you can do in a triathlon, so success at this Tobago course has to be earned,” she declared.

Jason Wilson of Barbados and Genesis Ruiz of Venezuela emerged male and female champions respectively in the Olympic category.