Abdullah's neighbours questioned by police

Head of the Islamic Front, Umar Abdullah.

The neighbours of Islamic Front leader Umar Abdullah were questioned by special branch police yesterday sources revealed.

Police visited Abdullah's Princes Town home yesterday afternoon but he was not there.

They reportedly spoke to his neighbours briefly before leaving.

Newsday spoke to Abdullah who confirmed the incident and said he was only aware of the officers' visit when he returned home from the Mosque.

He expressed concern over the incident and said he did not understand why officers would want to visit him to ask questions unannounced citing his history of cooperation with the authorities in investigations.

"It's really upsetting because those special branch officers know that I am a very easy person to get in contact with. If they have any questions I can be reached on my phone at any time. They didn't have to go and talk to my neighbours, which is how I found out they were at my house."