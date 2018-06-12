A month later, shot banker still in hospital

SHOT AND WOUNDED: Scotiabank teller Rostan Mahabir who was shot by a bandit who later stole his laptop.

Scotiabank employee Rostan Mahabir is still warded at the San Fernando General Hospital, almost a month since he was shot and robbed on his way to work at the bank branch on High and Penitence Street on May 14.

In a brief telephone interview from his hospital bed on Tuesday morning, Mahabir, 28, of Orange Valley, Carapichaima, said he was on his way to recovery, but it would be some time before he is out of hospital.

A devout Roman Catholic, Mahabir said he was grateful for the prayers from friends, relatives and strangers who were concerned about his welfare and praying for his recovery.

Allister Mc David, a labourer of Fyzabad, appeared before San Fernando magistrate Alicia Chankar on May 25, charged with robbery with violence against Mahabir.

Cpl Shaun Mohammed of the San Fernando CID laid the charges. Mc David was denied bail and remanded into custody. He is to reappear on June 22.