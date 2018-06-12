$350K bail for casino shooter

The Laventille man who was arrested in connection with a casino shooting in Curepe was granted $350,000 bail and will reappear in court on Monday.

Aaron Lightbourne, 27, appeared before a Tunapuna Magistrate Court, in connection with the shooting,which left two security guards wounded and was captured by camera and later spread on social media.

He was granted bail by Senior Magistrate Indrani Cedeno on nine charges, including two counts of shooting with intent.

He was arrested after police searched his home during an anti-crime exercise, led by Acting Senior Superintendent Michael Daniel.

In a release, the police said a Glock 17 pistol, two magazines containing 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition were found, hidden in the living room of the house.

They said Lightbourne also faced additional charges of two counts of possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 40 metres of a roadway, and two counts of possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life, arising out of the shooting at the casino.