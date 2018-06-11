Wave pulls police jeep out to sea

TWO police officers from the Cedros Police Station looked on in amazement Saturday night as a monster wave swept a police vehicle which was stuck in the sand at the Cedros beach and pulled it out to sea. According to reports, the officers received information that drugs were seen on the Cedros beach.

The Constable and Corporal got in the police jeep and went to the beach but the tyres got stuck in the wet, sticky sand at 7.30 pm. As they stood nearby wondering what next to do, a huge wave swept over the shore and pulled the jeep out of the sand and into the sea.

The officers later contacted a wrecking service and the jeep was pulled out of the sea it was towed to the Cedros Police Station. The vehicle is expected to be towed to the St James Police Barracks today for repairs. Assistant Commissioner of Police Harry Baldeo confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the matter.