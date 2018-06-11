Vigilante murder victim laid to rest

A SISTER’S TEARS: Regan McHutchinson, 2nd from right, weeps near the coffin of her brother Ashdale during his funeral yesterday at the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Tunapuna. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

ALL who hate their brothers and sisters are murderers. This was the cry of Archdeacon Kenley Baldeo as he delivered the homily during the funeral of Ashdale McHutchinson yesterday at the Good Shepherd Anglican Church, Tunapuna.

Mc Hutchinson died on June 3, four days after he was beaten by residents of Oropune Gardens after being accused of trying to lure away a six-year-old girl.

He died from blows to the head.

“We are living in a society today that is on edge, where it is difficult to trust anyone any more, a stage where the cancer of faith is instilled in our people. The innocent pays for the guilty and the guilty walk free,” Baldeo said. While people were called upon to forgive others, forgiveness could not bring back Mc Hutchinson, he said.

“As we are called on to forgive, we need to have a better relationship with God. Our society today is falling apart fast. We need to get back to the old-time days.

It is becoming sickening to read the daily newspapers where you have to keep turning pages to try and find something happy. We need to get back into the everlasting arms of God,” he said’. McHutchinson’s sister Alisa said while her brother enjoyed his drink, his family could always depend on his support. She said he had been a happy, playful child who was always kind-hearted. “My brother was robbed, beaten, chained and murdered.

“Why are things like this happening in our country? Do not let his death be in vain. I hope that God has mercy upon all of those responsible for his death, starting with the woman who started all those lies and caused him to be murdered,” she said.