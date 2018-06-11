UNC: PM insulted Muslims

THE Opposition United National Congress (UNC) yesterday accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of insulting the Muslim community. The UNC, through Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh, claimed Rowley’s insult was contained in a statement he made on the discovery of arms and ammunition last Wednesday at the the Masjid-ul-Muttaqeen Mosque in Cunupia.

Singh demanded that Rowley, “apologise for this insult to the Muslim community.” According to Singh, Rowley, “must not be allowed to arrogantly deflect and make his usual weak attempts to justify his failure to govern equitably for all in TT.”

He charged, “We are heading down a slippery slope rapidly where fundamental rights and freedoms are being impinged upon and the sovereignty of our nation is at risk.” With the FBI being called in to assist police in their investigations, Singh wondered, “Is a stage being set to create a so-called terrorist network in TT and blame the Muslim community?” Claiming Rowley has no credible and reliable evidence which can stand scrutiny in court, Singh claimed Rowley, “is casting doubts in the minds of citizens which will only serve to damage and/or destroy the social cohesion and fabric of the society.”

Saying he knew the people at the mosque and interacts with them daily, Singh said he can, “personally vouch for their integrity, their community spirit and their generosity in working with the under-privileged.” Singh said Rowley’s comment last Wednesday, “was made worse by the fact that he chose the holy month of Ramadan to launch his latest senseless tirade on the Muslim community.”