TT women meet Cuba on Aust 25

THE national women’s football team will face Cuba on August 25 in Kingston, Jamaica in their opening match of the CONCACAF Caribbean Final Round. CONCACAF announced Jamaica as the hosts of the final Group F which will also see TT facing Antigua on August 29, Jamaica two days later and Bermuda on September 2.

The final round, to be disputed among the five first-round group winners, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Cuba, Jamaica and TT, in a round-robin format, will qualify three Caribbean teams to the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

The road to the CONCACAF Women’s Championship began last month in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti and TT, as each hosted a group of the first round. The participants in each group were sorted during the official draw earlier this year.

The US will welcome the region’s top women’s national teams for the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which will crown a regional champion and qualify three teams directly for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019, plus the fourth-place finisher to an intercontinental playoff. The CONCACAF Women’s Championship is scheduled to be played October 4-17.

As part of a year of women’s football in CONCACAF, which includes the expanded Girls Under-15 Championship, and the Women’s Under-17 and Under-20 Championship, the Caribbean Regional Qualifier will provide access to top level international football to 22 Caribbean Member Associations. This includes over 300 players, thus enhancing an excellent opportunity for development and growth of the women’s game in the region. In total, nearly 2,000 female athletes will participate in the CONCACAF Championships this year across the region.