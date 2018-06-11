Top cop to bow out on September 5

Ag. Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams

Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams will bid his final farewell to the police service on September 5, paving the way for acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip to become acting Commissioner.

Yesterday Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon confirmed that September 5 is the date the acting CoP will go on his pre-retirement leave.

Williams will turn 58 on August 26, but has accrued two years' vacation leave, which will take him into retirement.

Sources said because of this accrued vacation Williams will have no choice but to step down, although he was given until September 30 by the Police Service Commission (PSC) to act as commissioner.

Yesterday the National Security Minister said there had been no discussions privately or at Cabinet level of any buyout of the acting CoP's two years' leave.

“I cannot say if any discussions will take place with respect to any buyout, ” he added.

Government sources said the Prime Minister is not in favour of buying out the leave of any public servant or high-ranking members of the protective services.

This means that the next senior person to act is acting DCP Harold Phillip and whenever he is out of the country, the next most senior officer, acting DCP Deodat Dulalchan, will get an opportunity to serve in the hot seat.