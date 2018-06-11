The hurricane season is upon us ODPM calls on nation to get prepared

Flashback: Aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and will end on November 30, 2018.

This region already saw Alberto active May 25 – 31 which affected the Yucatan Peninsula, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Southeastern United States, Midwestern United States and Ontario.

It was a subtropical storm at peak intensity getting up to 100 km/h (65 mph).

According to AccuWeather, based on information they have, it is suggesting a near-normal season, but hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said they’ll have to wait to see how the water in the main development region warms.

In Trinidad Captain Neville E Wint, Relief Officer/Officer in Charge at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), a division of the Ministry of National Security said: “We are prepared to support incident response coordinated hazard impact. We have been working and coordinating with other first responders and support agencies to ensure that the country can respond to hazard impacts as they occur.”

Among the first responders that Wint said the ODPM is coordinating with are the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, the Ministry of Works, Ministry of People and Family Services, the Trinidad & Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), Trinidad & Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Fire Services of TT, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), NGOs and FBOs.