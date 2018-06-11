South/Central T-20 cricket begins

THE Jaggerssar Group of Companies, in collaberation with Mangiles Trading, launched their 2018 South/Central T20 Cricket tournament, under the patronage of the Member of Parliament for Siparia, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, at the Govindra Roopnarine Recreational Ground, Penal, on Saturday.

Filling in for Persad-Bissessar at the competition’s opening ceremony was the MP for Oropouche East, Dr. Roodal Moonilal, as he formally inaugurated the tournament specifically designed for community building. Speaking at the event, Moonilal detailed, “This competition started last year in central Trinidad with the vision of one day becoming a national tournament, which emphasises on community teams and focuses on building communities. This year the tournament moves to South and is geared toward encouraging cricketer, who are not usually in the ‘limelight’, to get exposure at a significant level of competition within the communities.”

He continued, “Without getting into too much details, it is generally felt that if at all West Indies cricket is to reach the pinnacle of global domination once again, Trinidad and Tobago would have to play an integral part in any West Indian renaissance. We hope that somewhere along the line, with tournaments like these, talent would be birthed and identified for the new stars of tomorrow.”

Managing Director of the Jaggerssar Group of Companies, Sudesh Jaggerssar expressed his gratitude for the competition, stating, “I would like to thank those responsible for driving this community outreach program of bringing out everyone, from the youths, to adults and even the seniors citizens. We (My family and I) are proud in sponsoring and being a part of the community drive and we will continue to do so in the future.”

The competition will follow the standard ICC T20 rules with one adjustment. The tournament’s organisers introduced two “special overs” per innings, namely in the 10th and 16th over, where runs made within the over are doubled. However, the loss of a wicket within the over will result in a deduction of eight runs on the scoreboard for the batting side. Participating teams will include sides from within the southern and central communities with a variation of players of all ages.

The tournament is set to bowl-off today at the Govindra Roopnarine Recreational Ground in Penal as the South community’s team will battle against Central’s community side.