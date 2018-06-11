Senate passes land bills

THE Senate passed the Land Adjudication (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2017, Land Tribunal (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2017 and the State Suits Limitation (No. 2) Bill 2017. The bills were passed during the Senate’s sitting from 2 pm on Thursday to 1.31 am, the following day.

In concluding debate on the Land Tribunal Bill, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi disagreed with views from Opposition senators that the tribunal could be compromised.

Explaining that the tribunal’s functions are vested into the Court of Appeal, Al-Rawi said, “This tribunal allows for no limitation on appeals.” He was not convinced the bill needed a three-fifths majority for passage andi said this may ultimately be determined by the court.

He also said Government is in the process of implementing several initiatives such as public procurement regulations and DNA regulations.

In a statement yesterday, the Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR) said it has been making progress since its appointment in January, saying its board has developed and is guided by a plan which includes parliamentary approval of the regulations to guide public procurement and disposal of public property (PPDPP).