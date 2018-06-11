Security guard’s body found

SOUTHERN Division police are investigating the murder of security guard Kevin Edwards, 37, whose body was found yesterday in a lot of land. There were injuries to his head. The victim lived with his common-law wife Rena Ramoo not too far from where his body was found in Sixth Company Circular Road, Indian Walk, Moruga.

He worked as a security guard at the Oilfield Workers Trade Union’s Paramount Building in San Fernando. Police said that at 6 am yesterday, a resident saw the body which bore stabs to the head. Edwards was found clad in boxer shorts alone.

He was last seen alive by residents at 11.30 pm on Sunday. Relatives said he was not accustomed to “showing off his legs” and therefore did not leave home only in the boxer shorts. ASP Yearwood, Sgt Ramlogan, Cpl Harripersad and others visited the scene.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the murder.