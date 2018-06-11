Retired cop sues SSA

Retired Cpl Fazal Ghany and his lawyer Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain in 2017. Ghany has filed a lawsuit against the State alleging he was found guilty of discliplinary offences because he hired the Opposition Leader as his lawyer.

A retired police corporal has been granted leave by a High Court judge to challenge a decision of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) to find him guilty of four disciplinary offences.

Fazal Ghany says he believe he is being punished for suing the State and hiring Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen as his lawyers in a civil lawsuit over compensation for injuries he sustained while with the Anti Kidnapping Unit in 2006.

Ghany received the permission of Justice Margaret Mohammed to challenge the SSA’s findings.

Mohammed granted leave without a hearing.

In his challenge, Ghany, who held the position of security officer II at the SSA, is seeking several declarations, including that the findings of guilt against him was unlawful.

He also wants the court to declare that the decision of the SSA to find him guilty was procedurally unfair and in breach of his right to be heard, and that the agency acted in bad faith and abused its powers in the conduct of its purported investigation of him.

Ghany is represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Stefan Ramkissoon, and Kiel Taklalsingh.

Ghany, in his lawsuit, said throughout his personal and professional life, he has held himself out to be someone of integrity.

He applied for the position in the SSA in 2012, and while at an interview at the Ministry of National Security, he was asked about his early retirement from the Police Service in 2011.

Ghany was injured on the job in 2006 and was found to be medically unfit in June 2011.

He also sought compensation for his injuries under the Protective Services (Compensation) Act, which was denied.

Ghany appealed and while his appeal was pending in the Privy Council, he applied for the SSA job.

Two years later, he was asked if he was still interested in the job and he took a polygraph test and a medical examination, and was told that he passed all the pre-requisite examinations for the position.

His contract with the SSA began on March 2, 2015.

During this time, Ghany was successful in his appeal in the Privy Council and his application for compensation was sent back to the compensation committee for consideration.

He waited two years and hired Persad-Bissessar and Ramdeen to take up his case before the committee. A High Court action was filed on his behalf and the court ruled in his favour on August 4, 2017, and four days later he was suspended from the SSA pending a disciplinary investigation. He said photographs of himself and Persad-Bissessar outside the court were published in the media, and he was stunned when he received his suspension letter.

A letter from the SSA’s director of corporate services said there were four allegations of fraudulent activity against him “by commission or omission arising from the recruitment process” for the position of security officer II, and his High Court proceedings.

He said he requested more information on the specific allegations against him and was told by the investigator if he did not co-operate with the investigation, it will be taken as an admission of guilt.

In February, he was told he was found guilty of committing all disciplinary offences for which he was charged.

In his lawsuit, he said he was never given the opportunity to properly answer the allegations against him and they were of a fraudulent nature which could stay on his record.

“If I allow this to remain there, this will certainly hinder my future employment prospects.”

Ghany sustained a fractured spinal disc after he slipped down a flight of stairs at the unit’s office in Couva. As a result of the accident, Ghany suffered 26 percent paralysis of his body, forcing him to retire from the Police Service medically unfit.