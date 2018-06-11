PSC selection process flawed Griffith agrees with Govt

Former National Security Minister Gary Griffith. FILE PHOTO

FORMER minister of national security Gary Griffith, who was one of the finalists for the post of commissioner of police, is maintaining that he scored very high according to the recruitment firm KPMG, but when the Police Service Commission (PSC) got involved, the scores changed drastically.

Griffith said,“The common factor agreed to by both Government and Opposition is that there were a number of breaches and blunders committed by the PSC, and Dr Gomes as the then chairman.”

Dr Marie-Therese Gomes was chair of the PSC until January 28.

“They must take full responsibility for having the nation placed in this embarrassing situation.”

He said it was solely her failure to perform her duty in a professional manner that has caused the delay in appointing a CoP.

He said KPMG “graded me the highest, with 81.94 per cent, of all who applied for the post of police commissioner.

“I challenge Dr Gomes to deny that.”

He said KPMG had done several comprehensive assessments, before which all candidates were properly briefed and which included a resumé, mock media conference, psychometric testing, submitting an operational report, and an interview.

“Through the firm, comprising experts in the field,” he said, “I acquired the highest points of the shortlisted 20 candidates, acquiring 40.68, in comparison to (ACP Deodat) Dulalchan, who acquired 36.93.”

He said the PSC never told the candidates it was doing its own grading and assessment, using a PSC member whose prime qualification was as a social worker, with little qualifications to grade candidates for CoP, using the template of international best practice used by KPMG.

He concluded, “It was obvious that the PSC abused their authority and decided to grade candidates on a system of their own when they were not trained or qualified to do so, virtually removing the scientific work and grading done by the experts from KPMG.”