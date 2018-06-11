PSA workers to be reinstated

THE Industrial Court has ruled in favour of dismissed Public Services Association (PSA) workers, who were fired in February for wearing their Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) t-shirts to work.

In a ruling yesterday, the Industrial Court ordered that the workers be reinstated and paid their February to May salaries, plus $10,000 each in compensation.

The workers, who were represented by BIGWU, had been protesting the actions of PSA president Watson Duke and concerns they had on the lack of information on the PSA’s pension plan.

The workers also claimed that their rights to peaceful protest and engage in trade union activities were infringed.

Among those who were fired were the president, vice-president and secretary of the BIGWU branch of the PSA staff and two of the workers who were engaged in compiling a new PSA voters’ list as ordered by the High Court.