Pooran, Pierre in WI ‘B’ team for Canada T20

Cricket West Indies now has a West Indies B squad. That is the squad that has been assembled to travel to Canada for the inaugural Global T20 Canada League which will run from June 28 to July 15.

The international tournament is set to attract elite T20 players from across the world, and Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams thinks “this is a great opportunity for players and feeds into the organization’s wider high-performance program which looks to develop all-round skills sets of the players and officials.”

Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne has said “with our Test and ‘A’ Teams currently on tour, the Global T20 presents an opportunity for the panel to see some of our developing players in the region.

The exposure and added development will assist us with identifying players with the potential to develop into international T20 cricketers.”

The WI ‘B’ team will be coached by Stuart Williams and Roderick Estwick.

The contingent is set to leave the region on June 14.

The Global T20 Canada league will see 22 matches played in a round-robin format followed by playoffs and the championship match to be held on July 15.

All contests will take place at Maple Leaf Cricket Club in Toronto.

West Indies ‘B’ – Anthony Bramble (captain), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Justin Greaves, Derval Green, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jeremiah Louis, Obed Mcoy, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford and Shamar Springer.