P/Town teen gunned down

GUNNED DOWN: Eric Ganesh, 18

A PRINCES Town teen who dreamed one day of becoming a pilot was murdered on Saturday night, shot multiple times by gunmen. Eric Ganesh, 18, was by his next door neighbour in St Charles Village when at 10.35 pm, the gunmen arrived, opened fire and then ran to a car parked nearby which sped off.

At the time, Ganesh and others were assisting his neighbour in putting graphic designs on a motorcycle. Ganesh who was shot multiple times, died in the yard. His father Vishnu Ganesh, said his only son was a “perfect child” who did not drink, smoke or lime with the wrong company.

“Not because I am his dad, I am saying all of this. But Eric was a perfect child,” Ganesh said as he wiped away tears. “He dreamed of becoming a pilot. He started to work with his uncle while he was studying too.” Ganesh said he had just closed the family’s bar-be-que business where his son worked as the cashier. “He went by one of his school friends who was doing graphics and they all went by the neighbour when all of sudden we heard shots which I thought was a firecracker. When I went outside, I Eric on the ground. The shooters had already left. By the time I reached my boy, my only son, he was done dead,” the man cried.

Corinth/ Cedar Hill councillor Sean Premchand also described Ganesh as a “hard working well disciplined young man.” He said the community was home to several pundits and pastors and is known as quiet, religious community.

“It is really shocking to hear that this young man was murdered. He was well-disciplined and a well-mannered young man...it’s really a loss to the entire community,” Premchand said.

“I am pleading with the Minister of National Security. oh God, do something about the crime nah man. I have been pleading for surveillance cameras and if that camera was working at St Charles junction today we would have found that killer,” the councillor said.

At St Charles Church of God, Reverend Alistair Bhola also remembered Ganesh as a “wonderful young man” saying he had practically grown up in the church which is directly opposite the house where Ganesh was killed. “He was a wonderful young guy and as a minister, I am concerned about the whole country,” Bhola said. Up to press time, the gunmen remained at large.