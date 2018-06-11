Opposition Whip urges: Focus on mental health

MP for Pointe a Pirre David Lee in the lower house. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Opposition whip and Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee yesterday called for the Ministry of Health to do more to address mental health .

Lee said in a release that mental health continues to assume a greater role in wider society anddepression and poor psychological support can have national ramifications. He implored leaders and policy-makers to adopt a more proactive approach to treating people suffering with mental health issues.

"As a nation we need to understand that poor mental health affects more than the individual but it affects the societal framework where sufferers of poor mental health are deprived from achieving their true potential, from contributing to national development and enjoying the true beauty of life.

"The time to deal objectively and thoroughly with this phenomenon is now."

Lee also lamented the neglect of private citizens and recognising the need to secure their psychological well-being, citing the death of television personality and food critic Anthony Bourdain by suicide last Friday.

He also urged government through the Health Ministry to partner with non-governmental organisation Health by the Book to create programmes aimed at teaching citizens how to deal productively with stress, depression and other mental health issues.