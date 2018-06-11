Nurses injured at San Fernando hospital

Bad ceiling at San Fernando hospital

Days after Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said construction for a new central block at the PoS General Hospital would start in September, President of the Nursing Association Idi Stewart called on Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), and the national Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) agency to also look at San Fernando General Hospital.

“They have already did it at the Port of Spain General Hospital which they basically condemned the building. That building should be demolished, and I have heard they are going to start construction in September of this year, however the administration of the hospital knows nothing of the move.”

“The meetings we had with the administrators who actually operate the hospital, they do not know anything about the plan. Basically we want PAHO and OSH to go into San Fernando Hospital and witness for themselves, how the ceiling is coming down on a daily basis.”

Stewart said the association will hold the Minister of Health and the Government accountable if the ceiling of the hospital caused any bodily harm to staff members or patients at the hospital.