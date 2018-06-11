Nabeel, King win Bmobile singles titles

NABEEL Mohammed and Anya King won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively, when the Bmobile National Tennis Open Championships concluded at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on Saturday.

Second seeded Nabeel clinched the men’s singles title with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over fourth seeded Vaughn Wilson.

In the women’s singles finals, fourth seeded King defeated second seeded Shenelle Mohammed 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Shenelle rebounded to win the women’s doubles title with Emma-Rose Trestrail 6-1, 6-1.

The pair got past Keneel Teesdale and Trevine Sellier.

Nabeel and Wilson teamed up later in the day to win the men’s doubles crown with a 6-1, 5-7, 11-9 victory over Akiel Duke and Javier Lewis.