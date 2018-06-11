Medical intern’s racist rant on FB

POSGH

Social media comments by a young medical intern now have the attention of TT as well as the Medical Association (TTMA). The association said it will issue a statement shortly on the matter.

The intern’s comments included racial slurs against people of East Indian descent and included obscene language. Her comments were posted on the popular social media page We Are Trinis and got over 100 Facebook reactions and 84 shares.

This was after she commented on TV6's page on June 9, saying, "Permit me to echo the mindset of the East Indian Trini man: a female Afro Trini's natural hair is equivalent to being bald. We need wigs. Black ppl take note." The comment got 150 responses and three shares.

Further comments by her drew anger from other social media users, with many of them referring to her as a racist.

She also made references to God, telling some users, “do what you deem fit. just be advised that the medical board of T&T did not make me and definitely cannot break me. I work for the Great Physician, Jesus Christ of Naxareth (sic).”

Some questioned whether she was a truly a medical practitioner. Other social media users also tagged the Medical Association, former minister of health Fuad Khan, and other media outlets.

When Newsday contacted Khan, however, there was an online reponse saying he would look into the matter butknew nothing of it.

The regional health authority which employs the intern, when contacted told Newsday it was aware of the matter and would respond to questions via e-mail.