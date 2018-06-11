Man, 30 caught in bedroom with girl, 17

A 30-year-old mechanic from Sam Bouchaud, Santa Cruz is being held by police after he was caught with a 17-year-old female in a bedroom at his home, during an anti-crime exercise last night.

The man, was arrested by officers of the Santa Cruz Police Station around 1:00am this morning. The police said, during the exercise, which took place between 11:30pm on Sunday and 1:20am this morning, supervised by Inspector Heeraman Singh, officers went to the man’s home, where he was found in the company of the minor in a bedroom.

He and the minor were taken to the Child Protection Unit, North Eastern Division, where the matter is being investigated by woman police constable Daychelle Lorde.