Breaking
De Fosto wants financial assistance....and visits from politicians PSA workers to be reinstated Magistrate scolds woman who faked her kidnapping: Police time is valuable SRP in court on misbehaviour charge Top cop to bow out on September 5
N Touch
Monday 11 June 2018
follow us
News

JTUM to give appraisal on PM

President General of the OWTU Ancel Roget. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), leader, Ancel Roget yesterday disclosed that come June 19, JTUM will be giving an appraisal of the Prime Minister’s performances in office along with other major issues that are plaguing TT.

At a press conference today at JTUM’s headquarters, Barataria, Roget said he will be making a major announcement on Labour Day after all participating unions make short speeches about important issues affecting TT.

He said the announcement will be made at Charlie King Junction, dealing with all of the issues and will point TT in a particular direction.

“In terms of crime and violence, our workers who work in various sectors, WASA, T&TEC workers especially, Postal and TSTT workers who are out on the streets, they are being robbed while on the job. They go to work to perform work for the public and for specific utilities, they are robbed while on the job."

Comments

Reply to this story

News