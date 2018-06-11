Housty, Sobersshine at ‘Nationals’

Tots and Tumblers’ Adriana Housty on her way to Level 8 victory at the National Gymnastics Invitational Championships.

Adriana Housty and Jaelen Sobers were among the stars for Tots and Tumblers Gymnastics Club (TTG), who yet again racked up an impressive tally of awards at the National Gymnastic Invitational Championships, held at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, over the weekend.

The competition, judged by an expert panel from the US, featured 325 athletes from tops clubs including Olympia GC (OGC), Lee’s Gymnastics School (LEE), Lambert School of Gymnastics (LAM), and others.

Level 9, the highest level of competition on the day was contested by Golden Stars’ Petrina Wallace.

The multi-talented Karessa Kirton missed the event as she was competing at the National Junior Athletics Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

At Level 8 (all ages), Housty (TTG) stood out on the bars, scoring 9.500, which helped her to a comfortable all-around win with 35.250 points. Housty’s teammates Gabriella Thong (34.425) and Trinity Sargeant (33.100), placed second and third.

Level 7 was split into two divisions: 16 years and 10-12 years, with the former contested only by Jaelen Sobers (TTG), who put on a solid display on the vault (9.525), bars (9.550), beam (9.325) and floor (9.250) for 37.650 points.

Sidney Charles (38.150) was similarly impressive in the 10-12 division, beating her TTG teammate Zara-Marie Glen (37.400) in three of the four events: bars (9.575), beam (9.375) and floor (9.600). Glen started well on the vault, taking 9.725 points.

Performances at the Championships will be considered for selection for the Pan American Gymnastics Championships.