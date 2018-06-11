Gas exporters meet in TT

MEMBERS of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will meet in TT from November 12 to 18. Energy Minister Franklin Khan held discussions with GECF Secretary-General Dr Yuri Sentyurin recently. Sentyurin was in TT earlier this month, for a familiarisation visit. His visit was also designed to discuss preparations for the GECF meeting with Khan, who was appointed GECF president at the forum’s last ministerial meeting in Moscow.

TT hosted the fifth GECF meeting in April 2005 and is a foundation member of the GECF. Sentyurin said the meeting in November marks the tenth anniversary of the GECF’s establishment. With Khan being the only minister in the GECF who is a parliamentarian, Sentyurin said this was significant as natural gas export issues for most countries were based in the law and approved by the legislative arm of government.

Caricom energy ministers and their Latin American counterparts are expected to meet in the margins of the three day GECF meeting. The agenda for the meeting includes a data exchange workshop, executive board meeting, natural gas symposium and the ministerial meeting.