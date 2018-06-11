Fig thief in court

FARMER caught red-handed stealing green fig from his neighbour’s garden, appeared yesterday before a Couva magistrate charged with praedial larceny. Kerron Jack, 32, of Gran Couva was before senior magistrate Siumongal Ramsaran in the Couva Court.

In confessing to the crime, Jack told the magistrate the banana tree was just a feet away when he took the items on Saturday. “I take the figs and I give it back to him after,” Jack said. The figs were valued $200. Jack pleaded guilty to the charge laid by PC Satesh Maraj of the Gran Couva Police Station.

Prosecutor Sgt Lincoln Bonnett told the court that at about 10 am, Jack walked into his neighbour’s garden with a cutlass and chopped off the hand of figs and left. He said Jack was not given permission by the neighbour. The neighbour was returning to his garden when he saw Jack holding the bananas and leaving his property.

In giving Jack a chance by placing him on a $1,000 bond to keep the peace for a year, the magistrate told him, “rather than you steal this man’s fig, you have land...plant your own figs.”