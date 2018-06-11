Breaking
Religious leaders want law to prevent same sex marriage Suicide at Tropical Plaza Man fined for beating "nagging" wife Nurses injured at San Fernando hospital "Big man" fined $200 for loitering
N Touch
Tuesday 12 June 2018
follow us
News

Fig thief in court

FARMER caught red-handed stealing green fig from his neighbour’s garden, appeared yesterday before a Couva magistrate charged with praedial larceny. Kerron Jack, 32, of Gran Couva was before senior magistrate Siumongal Ramsaran in the Couva Court.

In confessing to the crime, Jack told the magistrate the banana tree was just a feet away when he took the items on Saturday. “I take the figs and I give it back to him after,” Jack said. The figs were valued $200. Jack pleaded guilty to the charge laid by PC Satesh Maraj of the Gran Couva Police Station.

Prosecutor Sgt Lincoln Bonnett told the court that at about 10 am, Jack walked into his neighbour’s garden with a cutlass and chopped off the hand of figs and left. He said Jack was not given permission by the neighbour. The neighbour was returning to his garden when he saw Jack holding the bananas and leaving his property.

In giving Jack a chance by placing him on a $1,000 bond to keep the peace for a year, the magistrate told him, “rather than you steal this man’s fig, you have land...plant your own figs.”

Comments

Reply to this story

News

Crime is catastrophic

CATASTROPHIC. This was how a senior magistrate yesterday described the current crime situation. Magistrate Siumongal…