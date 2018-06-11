Dowrich: Victory makes century knock sweeter

Man-of-the-Match Shane Dowrich, left, collects a cheque from TTCB boss Azim Bassarath on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

BAJAN wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich said Devendra Bishoo’s patience at the crease helped him grow in confidence and record his second century at Test level. Dowrich played a pivotal role in helping West Indies defeat Sri Lanka by 226 runs in the first Test match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Sunday.

The eventual Man-of-the-Match cracked an unbeaten 125 off 325 deliveries to rescue the West Indies from trouble in the first innings. Dowrich was instrumental in leading West Indies to a massive 414 for eight declared in the first innings. The diminutive wicket-keeper first shared in a 90-run sixth wicket partnership with captain Jason Holder (40) to guide West Indies from 147/5 to 237/6. Dowrich then found an able partner in Bishoo (40), as the pair combined to put on 102 runs for the seventh wicket to guide West Indies to 339/7. Some more lower order resistance from Kemar Roach (39) took West Indies past 400.

Dowrich, who struck 12 fours in his innings, was happy to get the century but said winning the match was more fulfilling. “I feel pretty good right now, getting the century was one thing, but winning the game was more important for me,” Dowrich said.

Asked if he and Bishoo felt pressured before the 102-run seventh-wicket partnership, Dowrich said, “It is always pressure playing Test cricket, but I think Bish really stood up, took his time and spent a lot of time out there and that really help me to be confident in what I was doing. I was just looking to stay there and be patient and it worked out for us.”

Dowrich is hoping the opening win will give West Indies momentum going into the second Test match which starts in St Lucia on Thursday.

“It is always good to get off to a good start. Of late we have not been starting series well, so for us to start this one well and go one up it is good for us. Hopefully it will give us confidence going into the next game and we could come out and win that one as well,” Dowrich said.

Dowrich, who took five catches behind the stumps, had an excellent view of some hostile fast bowling from Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Miguel Cummins and Jason Holder on a lively Oval track. Dowrich welcomed the challenge of wicket-keeping to the Windies pacers, who bowled a barrage of bouncers especially late on day two during the Sri Lanka first innings.

Dowrich said, “It was good, it is pretty difficult sometimes keeping to Shannon, Shannon is very quick but I enjoyed the challenge.”