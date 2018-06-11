De Fosto wants financial assistance….and visits from politicians

Calypsonian Winston Scarborough, better known in the calypso world as The Original De Fosto Himself, who is currently hospitalised at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), is appealing for financial assistance.

He told Newsday: “More than anything else I need financial assistance. My heart is not good again, Let me tell you something, what I have done for TT, I have reached a point in life when I cannot do these things or sustain these things any much longer so I have to survive and doing it how best I can, with whatever little I have to live with.”

De Fosto said he got visits from National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters, radio talk show host Ricardo Welch (Gladiator), activist Wendell Eversley but said: “I haven’t seen Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley, it will be nice for him to pay me a visit, I haven’t seen Kamla Persad-Bissessar, I haven’t seen Austin Jack Warner, Dr. Moonilal, they all know that I want to see them but I guess everybody is busy.”