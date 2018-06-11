Cops search for Carenage men in connection with rape of teens

File photo. BY ROGER JACOB.

Police are searching for two Carenage men in their 20s who reportedly raped two teen sisters.

Although the rapes occurred on May 5, the matter was reported to investigators on Saturday.

According to reports, the victims a 16-year-old form four student and her 13-year-old sister who is a form two student only confessed to the incident on Saturday.

The teenagers told their 39-year-old mother of the incidents which prompted her to report the matter to child protection officers at a police station.

The victims’ mother told police she allowed her daughters to accompany a 21-year-old female relative to the woman's home but the woman lured the victims to a house in Carenage where they were met by two men who raped the two students.