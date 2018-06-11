CJ gets final leave to take misconduct case to Privy Council

CJ IVOR ARCHIE

Chief Justice Ivor Archie has received final leave to challenge at the Privy Council the appellate court’s ruling that the Law Association’s investigation of his conduct was legal.

The Law Association yesterday consented to leave being given and it is understood that the matter is fixed in the London court for July 23.

The association also agreed not to hold a special general meeting to discuss a report on the investigations of a sub-committee and the advice given by its external counsel.

The agreement does not prevent the association’s council from having its legal advisers, Dr Francis Alexis, QC, of Grenada, and Eamon Courtenay, QC, of Belize, continue with their deliberations.

Archie was granted final leave yesterday to petition the Privy Council by Justices of Appeal Judith Jones, Peter Rajkumar and Andre des Vignes.

In their ruling in May , the three most senior Appeal Court judges – acting CJ Allan Mendonca, Jamadar and Bereaux – overturned the ruling of Justice Nadia Kangaloo, who held the association did not have the legal authority to investigate Archie on allegations of corruption.

In separate, but unanimous decisions, they held that the Legal Profession Act did not confine the association’s ability to carry out its fact-finding exercise.

In March, the association did its own investigations into allegations in media reports that accused the CJ of trying to persuade judges to change their state-provided security in favour of a private company where his friend Dillian Johnson worked.

Appearing for the association were Christopher Hamel-Smith, SC, Jason Mootoo, Rishi Dass and Robin Otway. John Jeremie, SC, Ian Benjamin, Kerwyn Garcia and Keith Scotland represented Archie.

