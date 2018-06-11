Charles: Govt to blame for crime

MP for Naparima Rodney Charles

FOLLOWING the recent killing of Eric Ganesh, 18, in Princes Town, “a stone’s throw from the Naparima Constituency office” Naparima MP Rowley Charles yesterday urged the Government to take the blame for the country’s crime spike and not blame others.

“Take responsibility for crime. Stop making excuses. Do something about it,” was the title of his statement aimed at Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon.

“They have blamed the police, the public service, the PSC, the Parliament, the country, the Opposition and everyone else. When will this incompetent PNM administration finally blame themselves since they claimed, prior to September 2015, that they had the solution.

“This PNM administration has become a case study for ineffective, hopeless, ex tempo, and clueless governance.”

Charles said the Government must deal head-on with crime and not take citizens lives for granted.

He accused the Government of “blame-game politics” which he said is now getting old. “When are they going to accept the fact that it is their responsibility, as the Government to, at the very least, make a serious effort to reduce crime? Will they suddenly shed their ostrich-like approach to governing, pull their heads out of the ground and jump into action in 2020?”

Charles said the Ganesh killing followed an escalating series of crimes, specifically murders within the constituency.

Two months ago, an unidentified male body wrapped with garbage bags, cloth and linoleum was found in the Ste Madeleine pond.

“Earlier this year, Ste Madeleine police officers found the body of a 24 year old, PH driver Richard Beharry, in a white Nissan AD wagon that was partially submerged in the Ste Madeleine Usine pond.

“Last year, Vishnu Narine, a Canadian citizen’s body was found dead close to the Ste Madeleine Usine Pond. This murder made news in nearly all national and Provincial media in Canada.”

Charles recalled a brazen lone gunman who walked onto the compound of the Jordan Hill Presbyterian Primary School and stole the car of a teacher.