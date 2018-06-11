CG denies fuel shortage

SENIOR Coast Guard (CG) officers have denied its vessels are moored in port owing to a lack of fuel. A weekly newspaper article claimed more than seven Coast Guard vessels were not in use because of a lack of funds to buy fuel.

Senior officers said from time to time there is a problem with the timely release of funds, but thanks to proper management they have been able to put measures in place to ensure they have fuel in stock nevertheless.

They said the fuel bill for Coast Guard vessels can amount to as much as $10 million a year because of the widespread areas the vessels patrol. A senior officer said, “We have been learning to cope and manage with whatever resources we have and we know fuel is important for the operation of the Coast Guard.” The officer said all the vessels used for patrols continue to be refuelled when necessary. Sources said Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Hayden Pritchard recently gave instructions to ensure funds allocated to buy fuel are properly managed. Also with respect to claims by soldiers they were not being properly fed Commodore Pritchard has instructed kitchen staff to prepare better and more balanced meals for soldiers. The soldiers had complained two months ago that they were being fed pancakes and channa for breakfast and dhal and rice for lunch. They said yesterday the meals have improved but they are hoping more interventions are made so they can get even better food.