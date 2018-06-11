By elections have no impact on PNM, UNC

THE outcome of the July 16 corporation by-elections in Belmont East and Barataria will not have any impact on the People’s National Movement (PNM) or the United National Congress (UNC), political scientist Dr Winford James said.

James told Newsday whatever the result, it will not change politics at the national level. With two and half years to go before the next general election, James opined that a win for either the PNM or the UNC in these by-elections would not influence their respective political fortunes.

The only thing which could happen, James said, could be a psychological boost, but it was unclear how long such a boost would last. James did not see the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley or Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar under threat if their respective parties lose one or both by-elections.

In the case of Persad-Bissessar, James said she was able to retain leadership of the UNC despite losing the September 7, 2015 general election.

A UNC loss in either district, he said, would not result in calls for her removal as UNC leader. He added the issues at local government level are different from those at the national level.

While the PNM has advanced local government reform, James was uncertain whether the UNC has an alternative to offer electors in Belmont East and Barataria. A total of 13,454 electors are registered to vote in Barataria and Belmont East.