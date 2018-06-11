Breaking
Monday 11 June 2018
News

"Big man" fined $200 for loitering

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

FISH vendor Roger Collins, 51, became annoyed when police saw him loitering and asked him about his whereabouts early yesterday morning at Mucurapo Street in San Fernando.

"I is a big man, you can’t ask me that," he responded.

Today Collins pleaded guilty of loitering before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the First Court. She fined him $200.

He has 53 previous convictions.

Prosecutor and attorney Cleyon Seedan said that at about 4.30 am on Sunday, police on mobile patrol saw Collins at Mucurapo Street. On seeing them Collins started to run. The police chased him and arrested him a short distance away.

When the police cautioned him, he said: "Do what you want."

