Bascombe racks up medals NAAA Junior Champs

Mishak Peters, right, of Abilene Wildcats, wins the boys U17 800m final in a time of 2:03:54 secs, at the NGC/NAAA Jr Championships, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, yesterday.

SHANIQUA Bascombe closed the NGC/NAAA National Junior Championships with a five-medal haul, the most of any athlete at the event, after taking two relay silver medals and the Girls Under-17 200m gold.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, Bascombe was instrumental for Cougars Track & Field Club taking the team honours, as the multiple record holder took part in the Open 4x400m relay and the U-17 4x100m relay, where she and her respective teams placed second.

Earlier on, Bascombe won gold in the U-17 200m dash in 24.05, ahead of Brianna Lord of Abilene Wildcats, who runner-up in 25 seconds.

Yesterday’s three medals took her total tally on the weekend to five, after the versatile athlete stole the show on the opening day with gold medals in the U-17 100m and U-17 100m hurdles events. The 100m final saw clock a new personal record in 11.59 seconds.

Among the boys, Timothy Frederick, Ako Hislop and David Pierce battled it out in the Boys U-20 200m final with all three eventually dipping under the World Junior Championships qualifying standard of 21.35 seconds..

Frederick added to his 100m gold, on Saturday, after clocking 21.13, while. Hislop (21.23) and Pierce (21.33) placed second and third, respectively.

At the end of the event, Cougars amassed the most club points with 475. Memphis Pioneers (370). Kaizen Panthers (337), Abilene Wildcats (194) placed second to fourth, respectively.

Girls

OPEN 4x400m Relay

1st- Memphis Pioneers (Nicola Pesnell, Chelsea Ragoonanan, Kyla Walker, Rae-Anne Serville), 3:58.13

2nd- Cougars (Blossom Swift, Caliyah Wallace, Kershel McIntyre, Shaniqua Bascombe), 4:08.09

3rd- Kaizen Panthers (Safiya John, Khadija Abraham, Shanika Belfon, Anika Joefield), 4:08.53

Under-20

200m Dash

1st- Iantha Wright (Mercury), 24.05

2nd- Ayla Stanislaus (Rss Phoenix), 24.37

3rd- Tatianna Martinez (Mercury), 24.98

4x100m Relay

1st- Point Fortin NJ (Mykael-Ann Julien, Naomi Campbell, Ayeolah John, Akeera Esdelle), 47.80

2nd- Memphis Pioneers (J’Da Browne, Deleth Charles, Chelsea Ragoonanan, Caitlin Ragoonanan), 48.23

3rd- Rss Phoenix (Angel Nixon, Shania John, Ellan Jack, Ayla Stanislaus), 57.08

400m Hurdles (0.76m)

1st- Joelle Baptiste (Concorde), 1:10.08

Under-17

200m Dash

1st- Shaniqua Bascombe (Cougars), 24.05

2nd- Brianna Lord (Abilene), 25.00

3rd- Leah Bertrand (Simplex), 25.19

4x100m Relay

1st- Simplex (Marie George, Leah Bertrand, Kyah La Fortune, Kurlecia Francis), 47.61

2nd- Cougars (Jada Duprey, Shaniqua Bascombe, Peniel John, Caliyah Wallace), 47.76

3rd- Abilene Wildcats (Alison Phillip, Parrice Roberts, Jada John, Brianna Lord), 49.98

400m Hurdles (0.76m)

1st- Jada James (Toco Titans), 1:05.21

2nd- Shanika Belfon (Kaizen Panthers), 1:07.46

3rd- Beyonce Moses (Rss Phoenix), 1:11.89

800m Run

1st- Rae-Anne Serville (Memphis Pioneers), 2:17.60

2nd- Kaylay John (PFNJ), 2:32.75

3rd- Kamia Cox (Burnley), 2:33.47

4x100m Relay

1st- Cougars (Makeda Edwards, Reneisha Andrews, Karessa Kirton, Kianna Llewellyn), 49.75

2nd- Memphis Pioneers (Kayah Charles, Atiya Croal, Janae Murray, Kayla Caesar), 50.03

3rd- Abilene Wildcats (Teneka Bonnett, Nzinga Charles, McKala Lewis, Kadija Pickering), 51.25

800m Run

1st- Christiemarie Maharaj (Silver Bullets), 2:26.57

2nd- Octavia Cambridge (Cougars), 2:26. 70

3rd- Shakiah Phillip (Memphis Pioneers), 2:37.55

300m Hurdles (0.76m)

1st- Karessa Kirton (Cougars), 43.64

2nd- Natasha Fox (PFNJ), 44.58

3rd- Kayla Caesar (Memphis), 48.98

Boys

OPEN 4x400m Relay

1st- Abilene Wildcats (Justen O’Brien, Elijah Joseph, Shakeem McKay, Jahi Hernandez), 3:16.77

2nd- Memphis Pioneers (Akil Boisson, Kion Benjamin, Aarin Simon, David Pierce), 3:17.18

3rd- Cougars (Ricardo Prescott, Andrew Bravo, Ethan Forde, Josiah Wilson), 3:19.97

Under-20

200m Dash

1st- Timothy Frederick (Simplex), 21.13

2nd- Ako Hislop (Kaizen Panthers), 21.23

3rd- David Pierce (Memphis Pioneers), 21.33

4x100m

1st- Memphis Pioneers (Marcus Purcell, Kion Benjamin, David Pierce, Renaldo Alleyne-Noreiga), 41.56

2nd- Abilene Wildcats (Ronaldo Moore, Dominic Cole, Daniel Phillbert, Johann Ferdinand), 42.07

3rd- Stallion AC (Milan Holloway, Darren Moore, Tyrese Roberts, Dariel Bernard), 44.56

1500m Run

1st- Aaron Caesar (Unattached), 4:55.16

2nd- Joel Andrews (DPAC), 5:05.54

3rd- Anson Moses (Falcons), 5:06.60

Javelin (800g)

1st- Tyriq Horsford (Zenith), 63.85m

2nd- Selvon Rochford (Five Rivers Sec), 56.35m

3rd- Jante Lewis (Mustangs), 52.15m

400m Hurdles

1st- Jaden St Louis (Cougars), 56.77

2nd- Tyrese Rawlins (Neon Wolves), 58.58

3rd- Shakeel Francis (Warriors), 58.80

Under-17

200m Dash

1st- Shakeem McKay (Abilene), 21.87

2nd- Malachi Heywood (PFNJ), 22.23

3rd- Saeed Pompey (Morvant Jets), 22.70

4x100m Relay

1st- Cougars (Ariel Kerr, Ethan Forde, Tyrique Mejias, Andrew Bravo), 43.26

2nd- Abilene Wildcats (Justin Sandy, Christiano Armstrong, Caleb White, Shakeem McKay), 43.30

3rd- Point Fortin NJ (Daymion Alexis, Malachi Heywood, Willon Agard, Devin Augustine), 44.48