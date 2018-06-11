Attempted murder, suicide at Tropical Plaza

INSPECTION: Police officers inspect the bloodstained car belonging to Kemba Olufemi at Tropical Plaza in Pointe-a-Pierre yesterday hours after Lloyd Logan beat her almost to death before taking his own life by drinking poison during an argument. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

SEETA PERSAD

AN ALTERCATION yesterday at 1.40 am between security officer Lloyd

Logan, 60, and taxi driver Kemba Olufemi, 37, has left the former dead and the latter warded at hospital fighting for her life.

Marabella police said Logan from Perseverance in Couva met with Olufemi who is from Hermitage Village, Claxton Bay at the carpark of Tropical Plaza in Pointe-a-Pierre, where they argued. In full view of the public, Logan whipped out a gun and fired two shots at Olufemi’s car. He then dragged her out of it and beat her on the head with the gun butt. Video footage from the plaza is now making the rounds on social media. It clearly shows Logan getting out of his car, parked near Olufemi’s car.

He casually walked across to Olufemi’s car and began speaking to her. Within seconds he pulled out his gun and fired at the car. A bleeding Olufemi ran for help and collapsed at the entrance of the plaza while passersby called Marabella police.

Having beaten Olufemi, police say, Logan went back to his car and drank a green substance from a small bottle.

He was taken to San Fernando General Hospital but was pronounced dead. Olufemi remains warded at that hospital. Insp Ramkhelawan of the Marabella police is investigating.